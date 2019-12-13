Guest Book View Sign Service Information Morris Funeral Home 40 Main Street Southborough , MA 01772 (508)-485-4111 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Morris Funeral Home 40 Main Street Southborough , MA 01772 View Map Memorial service 1:30 PM Morris Funeral Home 40 Main Street Southborough , MA 01772 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert H. Titus, 62, of Southborough, Mass., passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family.

He was the cherished husband of Ilene (Wanat) Titus.

He was born in Butler and was the son of the late William S. Titus and Lucille (Denton) Titus.

He graduated from Syosset High School in New York, and earned his bachelor's in mechanical engineering in 1982 and his master's in electrical engineering in 1989 from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Robert was employed by Raytheon, Digital Equipment Corp., and finally Intel Corp., until his retirement in 2015.

Robert had many hobbies and passions including downhill skiing, biking, hiking, camping, scuba, auto mechanics and carpentry.

Robert was scoutmaster of Troop 92 of Southborough from 1999 to 2002. He spent much of his free time volunteering, which included being chairman of the Southborough Affordable Housing Partnership Committee.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his aunt, Joan Chew; his children, Robert Titus and his wife, Lindsey, Kellie Blakesley (Timothy Ryan), and Kimberly Darcy and her husband, Patrick; his grandchildren, Darin Ryan and his wife, Kate, Tyler Darcy and his fiancée, Megan Piso, Jarrett Darcy, and Savannah Titus; his great-grandchildren, Deacon, Donavan and Hazel Ryan; his sister-in-law, Brenda Downey and her fiancé, Raymond Collie; his brothers-in-law, Edmund Wanat and his wife, Tiffany, and James Wanat; his nephews, William Titus and Danny Downey; and his nieces, Angela Downey and Lily Wilkinson.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, William B. Titus; and his granddaughter, Kayla Blakesley.

TITUS - Visiting hours for Robert H. Titus, who died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, will be held from noon until 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Southborough, Mass., where a memorial service will immediately follow the visitation.

Memorial contributions may be sent in Robert's name to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or at

To leave words of condolences, please visit



Robert H. Titus, 62, of Southborough, Mass., passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family.He was the cherished husband of Ilene (Wanat) Titus.He was born in Butler and was the son of the late William S. Titus and Lucille (Denton) Titus.He graduated from Syosset High School in New York, and earned his bachelor's in mechanical engineering in 1982 and his master's in electrical engineering in 1989 from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.Robert was employed by Raytheon, Digital Equipment Corp., and finally Intel Corp., until his retirement in 2015.Robert had many hobbies and passions including downhill skiing, biking, hiking, camping, scuba, auto mechanics and carpentry.Robert was scoutmaster of Troop 92 of Southborough from 1999 to 2002. He spent much of his free time volunteering, which included being chairman of the Southborough Affordable Housing Partnership Committee.In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his aunt, Joan Chew; his children, Robert Titus and his wife, Lindsey, Kellie Blakesley (Timothy Ryan), and Kimberly Darcy and her husband, Patrick; his grandchildren, Darin Ryan and his wife, Kate, Tyler Darcy and his fiancée, Megan Piso, Jarrett Darcy, and Savannah Titus; his great-grandchildren, Deacon, Donavan and Hazel Ryan; his sister-in-law, Brenda Downey and her fiancé, Raymond Collie; his brothers-in-law, Edmund Wanat and his wife, Tiffany, and James Wanat; his nephews, William Titus and Danny Downey; and his nieces, Angela Downey and Lily Wilkinson.In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, William B. Titus; and his granddaughter, Kayla Blakesley.TITUS - Visiting hours for Robert H. Titus, who died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, will be held from noon until 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Southborough, Mass., where a memorial service will immediately follow the visitation.Memorial contributions may be sent in Robert's name to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or at www.alzfdn.org To leave words of condolences, please visit www.morrissouthboroughfuneral.com Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close