Robert Halstead, 50, of West Sunbury passed away on Monday.
He was born Oct. 5, 1968, and was the son of the late Roy Halstead and the late Janice Halstead-Reges.
Robert had worked in roofing and construction most of his life.
He enjoyed playing guitar and spending time with family and friends. He was well-known for his big heart and would help anyone in need.
He will be sadly missed by all who loved him.
He is survived by two sisters, Stacy Cubbage of Hilliards, and Sherry Neal of Ringgold; four half-brothers, Denny Halstead, Leroy Halstead, Raymond Halstead and Lowell Halstead; a half-sister, Patricia Halstead; four nephews, Adam Cubbage, David Cubbage, Joshua Cubbage and Randy Halstead Jr.; and a niece, Virginia Smiley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Jr. and his twin brother, Randy Halstead.
HALSTEAD - The funeral and services will be private for Robert Halstead, who died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
Professional services have been entrusted to Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Blawnox.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019