Robert Harry Wilkewitz, 99, of Cabot,passed away onMay 17, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
Born Dec. 3, 1920, in Sarver, he was the son of RobertWilkewitzand Emma Belle Kennedy Wilkewitz.
Harry was a farmer for most of his life.
He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, in the Philippines as a fighter pilot, flying a P-51 Mustang.
He was a member ofZion United Methodist Church in Sarver, the VFW and the NRA.
He enjoyed woodworking and gardening.
Surviving arehis sister, Freda Wilkewitz of Cabot; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Tressa Wilkewitz;and three brothers, Kenneth Wilkewitz,Carl Wilkewitz andHoward Wilkewitz.
WILKEWITZ - Private services for Robert Harry Wilkewitz, who died Sunday, May 17, 2020, will be held at Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg.
Interment will be held at Sarverville Cemetery.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 19, 2020.