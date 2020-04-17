Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Henry "Bob" Cook. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Henry Cook, 90, of Sarver, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at UPMC Canterbury Place.

He was born in 1930 in Fawn Township, and was the son of the late Theodore Walter Cook and Elizabeth Miller Cook.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and traveled around most of the country with S.A.C.

Bob retired in 1984 after working 33 years with Gulf Research as a laboratory technician. He then transitioned to work for the University of Pittsburgh, Harmarville, for 10 years. He was an avid reader and adventurer. He was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and motorcycled across the country twice to motorcycle rallies.

He received his private pilot license in 1990, and belonged to the Moraine Flying Club and the Butler County Pilots Association. Bob flew his own plane for 14 years. Bob enjoyed downhill skiing with the Der Sitzmark Ski Club.

Surviving are his loving wife and soulmate of 52 years, Colleen Morrison Cook; his sons, Alan (Debbie) Cook of Fairborn, Ohio, David (Bernadette) Cook of Conway, Pa., and Scott (Mary) Cook of Shepardsville, Ky.; his daughter, Marcie (Kevin) Heyl of Gibsonia; his daughter-in-law, Karen L. Cook of Glendale, Ariz.; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Clarence Cook, Irene Beckwith and Vivian Sefton.

COOK - Due to the impact on public health, there will be no visitation for Robert Henry Cook, who died Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, was entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the Butler-Freeport Community Trail Association, P.O. Box 533, Saxonburg, PA 16056, the South Butler Community Library, P.O. Box 454, Saxonburg, PA 16056, or the Freeport Area Library, 428 Market St., Freeport, PA 16229.

