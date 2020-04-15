Robert J. Barr, 90, of Mars passed away on Thursday afternoon, April 9, 2020, at St. Barnabas Home in Gibsonia.
Born Jan. 31, 1930, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late James A. and Dorothy Fisher Barr.
Bob had been a blacksmith for Woodings Inc. in Mars for over 50 years. He and his wife had also owned Barr's Grocery in Mars, for many years.
He was a member of Mars United Presbyterian Church and enjoyed sports, especially Pirates baseball.
Surviving are two daughters, Dorothy McNaugher (Bill) of Cranberry Township, and Susan Selby of Penn Township; two sons, Robert Barr and David Barr, both of Mars; seven grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; and two brothers, Charles Barr (Donna) of Monroeville, and William Barr (Kelly) of Verona.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion McGurk Barr, whom he married on March 17, 1951, and who died on Aug. 13, 1988; and by a dear friend, Colleen Caylor, who died in 2008.
BARR - Private family viewing and service for Robert J. Barr, who died Thursday, April 9, 2020, were held at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Memorials may be made to the Mars U.P. Church, P.O. Box 805, Mars, PA 16046.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 15, 2020