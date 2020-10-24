1/
Robert J. Burletic Sr.
1937 - 2020
Robert J. Burletic Sr., 83, of Hilliards, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
He was born on April 30, 1937, in Pittsburgh.
Bob worked at Allegheny County Airport as a truck driver, and was a hazmat operator for almost 20 years.
He enjoyed fishing and watching TV, especially professional wrestling.
Bob is survived by five children; one sister; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law; and a brother-in-law.
BURLETIC - Friends of Robert J. Burletic Sr., who died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Prayer services will follow immediately in the funeral home.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Prayer Service
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
