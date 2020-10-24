Robert J. Burletic Sr., 83, of Hilliards, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
He was born on April 30, 1937, in Pittsburgh.
Bob worked at Allegheny County Airport as a truck driver, and was a hazmat operator for almost 20 years.
He enjoyed fishing and watching TV, especially professional wrestling.
Bob is survived by five children; one sister; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law; and a brother-in-law.
BURLETIC - Friends of Robert J. Burletic Sr., who died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Prayer services will follow immediately in the funeral home.
