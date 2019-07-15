Robert J. Cranden, 64, of Zelienople passed away on Thursday.
Born Dec. 18, 1954, he was a son of the late Raymond J. And Kathleen (Neylon) Cranden.
He was active in St. Ferdinand's men's club and Knights of Columbus. He was also a big fan of all Boston sports, especially the Boston Bruins.
He was the beloved father of Tracy and Connie Cranden; Poppy of Tyler; dear brother of Raymond Cranden Jr. and Kathleen (Robert) Boyle.
Bob is also survived by his former wife, Marlene Cranden, whom he was married to for 27 years; one nephew; and five nieces.
Bob will be lovingly remembered for his big heart and willingness to help others.
CRANDEN - Family and friends of Robert J. Cranden, who died Thursday, July 11, 2019, are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church.
Interment will be held with full military honors at The National Cemetery of The Alleghenies.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 15, 2019