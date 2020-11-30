1/1
Robert J. "Bob" Fajerski
Robert J. Fajerski, 79, of Slippery Rock, passed away at his home on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Bob was a retired fire captain with the Pittsburgh Fire Department and an Army veteran who specialized in training military dogs.

He was a jack-of-all-trades who enjoyed spending time in his garage fixing things.

He was blessed with good friends and neighbors with whom he enjoyed many laughs, especially Michelle and Dave Hutner, and his closest friend, Mike Hufnagel. All who knew him recognized his selflessness and dedication to his family. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his two daughters, Rene A. Pallotti (Mark) and Karen L. Stofesky; and his six grandchildren, Melissa Pallotti, Amanda Stofesky, John Stofesky, Melanie Pallotti, Elizabeth Pallotti, and Ryan Stofesky.

He was proceeded in death by the love of his life, Sandra Fajerski, with whom he was married 32 years; and his very loved and only son, Robert L. Fajerski.

Fajerski - The family of Robert J. Fajerski, who died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

A blessing will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. James Lewis, of Butler, presiding.

A private family entombment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, Pittsburgh.




Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
DEC
4
Service
10:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home
