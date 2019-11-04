Robert J. Gongloff, 54, of Connoquenessing passed away Friday evening at his home.
Born Aug. 24, 1965, in McKees Rocks, he was the son of Janet Markham Gongloff and the late William E. Gongloff.
Bob had worked as a mechanic.
He was a Christian.
Bob is survived by his mother of Connoquenessing; his daughter, Tiffiany (Nicholas) Griffin of Nevada; his son, R. Jamey Gongloff of New Jersey; his brother, William E. Gongloff of Finley Township; one grandson; and two stepgrandsons.
GONGLOFF - The family of Robert J. Gongloff, who died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 4, 2019