Robert J. Newcaster
1943 - 2020
Robert J. Newcaster, 76, of Butler, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence.
Born June 21, 1943, in Butler, he was a son of the late Nicholas and Margaret (Dorcy) Newcaster.
He was a 1961 graduate of Butler High School.
He retired from AK Steel, where he worked in the metallurgy department.
He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, where he served as eucharistic minister and sang in the church choir.
He was also a member of Butler Country Club.
He enjoyed golfing and antique cars.
Surviving are his wife, Dorothy (Kosar) Newcaster, whom he married Sept. 12, 1970; two brothers, Michael (DeeDee) Newcaster and Nicholas L. Newcaster, both of Butler; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Robert (Patricia) Kosar and John (Phyllis) Kosar, all of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
NEWCASTER - Visitation and funeral arrangements for Robert J. Newcaster, who died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, are private.
Entombment will be held at Butler County Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Arrangements under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 4, 2020.
