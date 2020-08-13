1/
Robert J. "Jack" Nutt
1951 - 2020
Robert J. "Jack" Nutt, 69, of Butler, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

He was born in 1951 in Clarksburg, W.Va., and was the son of the late John and Numa Nutt.

Jack drove a truck for a living and enjoyed being over the road and traveling. He also enjoyed working on anything with a motor, and he could fix anything.

Jack loved the country life and being by the lake.

He was the father of Chrysteena Carman, Christopher and Robert Nutt; and the grandfather of Seth, Sawyer and Shyanne Carman.

Robert is also survived by his companion, Patricia Plesniak.

NUTT - Arrangements will be private for Robert J. "Jack" Nutt, who died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
