Robert J. Sullivan, 80, of Jackson Township, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 3, 1940, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Earl Sullivan and Mae Callan Sullivan.
Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and a special uncle, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 41 years, Colleen Kelly Sullivan; his children, Melissa Sullivan (Rich Phillips), Leslie Sullivan and Jason Sullivan; his brother, Tom (Ginger) Sullivan; and his sister, Lois (Rich) Greer.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Noreen Rohe.
SULLIVAN - Friends of Robert J. Sullivan, who died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople.
The family kindly requests that masks be worn to the viewing and the Mass.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in his honor to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.