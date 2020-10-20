1/1
Robert James Kotchey
Robert James Kotchey, 17, of Cabot passed away on Oct. 17, 2020, at the Indiana Hospital following a quad riding accident.

Born Aug, 6, 2003, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of Yvette Williams Kotchey.

Robert was a senior at Knoch High School and was attending Butler County Vo Tech in the welding program, and in his junior year, he was on the wrestling team.

He enjoyed fishing, hiking, farming, quad riding and spending time with his brother and sister and his many, many friends. His favorite activity was his Dodge Ram truck. He spent many hours working on his pride and joy. He enjoyed driving it everywhere...

Surviving are his mom, Yvette Williams Kotchey of Cabot; his brother, David (Sam Brandon) Kotchey III of Sarver; his sister, Jessica Kotchey of New Kensington; two nephews, David Kotchey IV and Landon Kotchey; his aunt, Tasha Thomas; and his two cousins, Hillary Haines and Camden Thomas.

KOTCHEY - Friends of Robert James Kotchey, who died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at New Life Christian Ministries, 139 Knoch Road, Saxonburg, with the Rev. Alex DeRosa officiating. Everyone please meet at the church.

Interment will follow in Brownsdale Cemetery.

Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
OCT
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
OCT
22
Service
11:00 AM
New Life Christian Ministries
