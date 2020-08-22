1/
Robert James "Bob" Martin
Robert "Bob" James Martin, 91, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Aug. 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 31, 1929,and was the son of the late S. George and Martha Martin.
Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
Bob was a gifted athlete, and he played Class AAA baseball for the Boston Braves, after which he entered the printing trade, moving to Dayton to work at McCall's. After 10 years at McCall's, he then led a successful career selling printing supplies, eventually owning Midwest Graphic Supply.
Bob was a longtime member at Miami Valley Golf Club, as well as Masonic Lodge Brookville, Antioch Shriners,andthe Scottish Rite.
He is survived by his daughter, Debra Martin; his son, Marshall Martin; his sister, Margaret Ellen Cook of Eau Claire; and a host of family and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Ferne; his daughter, Tamara; four brothers, V. Dale, Kenneth W., Charles F., and Lester C.; and two sisters, Beatrice Monjar and Gladys O'Donnell.
MARTIN - The family of Robert "Bob" James Martin, who died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, will receive friends from 5p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6 p.m. Thursday at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, Ohio.
We ask all friends to please wear your mask while in the funeral home.
Bob will later be interred in the family plot with his wife and daughter in Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or American Legion Post 598 in Parker.
Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.




Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
