Robert John Mayer, 47, of Saxonburg, formerly of Wexford, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
John was the son of Robert and Joan Mayer; fiancé of Rene Allman; stepfather of Katelyn Allman; and stepbrother of John, Bill and Bob Bradley. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Kennedy Mayer; and his grandparents, Robert and Carolyn Mayer, and John and Alberta Kennedy.
John loved the outdoors and animals.
MAYER - Family and friends of Robert John Mayer, who died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Thursday at George A. Thoma Funeral Home, 10418 Perry Highway, Wexford.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Butler County Humane Society, https://butlercountyhs.org or 724-789-1150.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 21, 2019