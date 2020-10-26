1/1
Robert John "Bobby" McNeish
Robert John "Bobby" McNeish, 52, of Petrolia went to Rest with The Lord on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, after a hard-fought battle against brain cancer. After previously surviving an almost fatal electrocution, he was truly a miracle.

Before his illnesses, Bobby was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.

For several years he was the Commander of the Sons of The American Legion Post 243 in West Sunbury and was known to be there to help any of his friends and family no matter what, where or when. Bobby always had a smile on his face and could make the best, and a joke, out of any situation. He was a lover of all Pittsburgh sports and could always be found with a Coors Light in hand.

Words cannot describe how strong and brave he was, as no one should have to suffer as much as he had since his accidental electrocution in 2017.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Melissa (Reddick) McNeish, of Petrolia; his daughter, Megan McNeish, of St. Petersburg; his father, Bill (Susie) McNeish, of North Washington; one sister, Gina Severino (Kathy Dufford) of Butler; two brothers, Billy McNeish of Euclid and Brian McNeish; his mother-in-law, Judy Reddick of Forestville; his brother-in-law, Ed Reddick of Grove City; as well as many well-loved nieces and nephews; and most importantly, his best buddy, Bryson.

Bobby was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Severino-McNeish; maternal grandparents, Mary and Joseph Severino; father-in-law, Vernon Reddick; and his many aunts and uncles.

McNeish - Per his request, there will be no visitation and service for Robert John "Bobby" McNeish, who died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.

If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 26, 2020.
October 26, 2020
Bill an I are so sorry to hear the loss of a wonderful , loving an caring friend , may God wrap you all up in his loving arms thru this loss of your sweet angel in heaven may he rest in peace

With sympathy Bill an Michele schreckengost
Michele
Friend
