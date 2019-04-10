Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert John "RJ, Bob, Kinish" Summerville. View Sign

Robert John Summerville, 76, of Hagerstown, Md., passed away on Friday morning surrounded by loved ones.

He was known to many as RJ, Bob or Kinish.

RJ was born Feb. 21, 1943, in Butler and was a son of the late John Donald (Jack) and Betty Jane Smith Summerville.

RJ (Bob) and his family moved to Hagerstown in the mid 1980s. He had been a business owner in Hagerstown for over 30 years and was known in the community as a loving, compassionate family man with a great sense of humor.

He was known as the "John Wayne" of the big family he was born into. RJ will be remembered as the family man, who would lift your spirits if you felt down and refused to take crap from anyone. Everyone who knew RJ thought of him as a father figure.

He is survived by his children, Debbie Shrout and her husband, Mark, John Summerville and his wife, Jen, Tim Summerville and his wife, Teresa, and Robert J. Summerville III; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Tim, Rick, Danny and Todd Summerville; and his sister, Beck Newton; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life and childhood sweetheart, Donna Lee Jahn Summerville. They were blessed to share 59 years of marriage.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Summerville Perkins; his brother, Donald Summerville; his sons, Michael Scott and Robert John Summerville II; and his grandson, Joshua John Summerville.

SUMMERVILLE - Please feel free to join the family of Robert John Summerville, who died Friday, April 5, 2019, in the celebration of his life to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Harman Funeral Home, 305 N. Potomac St., Hagerstown, Md. The Rev. John Cook will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to offset funeral expenses.

Condolences, directions and more information available at



Robert John Summerville, 76, of Hagerstown, Md., passed away on Friday morning surrounded by loved ones.He was known to many as RJ, Bob or Kinish.RJ was born Feb. 21, 1943, in Butler and was a son of the late John Donald (Jack) and Betty Jane Smith Summerville.RJ (Bob) and his family moved to Hagerstown in the mid 1980s. He had been a business owner in Hagerstown for over 30 years and was known in the community as a loving, compassionate family man with a great sense of humor.He was known as the "John Wayne" of the big family he was born into. RJ will be remembered as the family man, who would lift your spirits if you felt down and refused to take crap from anyone. Everyone who knew RJ thought of him as a father figure.He is survived by his children, Debbie Shrout and her husband, Mark, John Summerville and his wife, Jen, Tim Summerville and his wife, Teresa, and Robert J. Summerville III; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Tim, Rick, Danny and Todd Summerville; and his sister, Beck Newton; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by the love of his life and childhood sweetheart, Donna Lee Jahn Summerville. They were blessed to share 59 years of marriage.In addition to his parents and his wife, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Summerville Perkins; his brother, Donald Summerville; his sons, Michael Scott and Robert John Summerville II; and his grandson, Joshua John Summerville.SUMMERVILLE - Please feel free to join the family of Robert John Summerville, who died Friday, April 5, 2019, in the celebration of his life to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Harman Funeral Home, 305 N. Potomac St., Hagerstown, Md. The Rev. John Cook will officiate.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to offset funeral expenses.Condolences, directions and more information available at www.potomaccremation.com Funeral Home Potomac Valley Cremation Center

305 N Potomac St

Hagerstown , MD 21740

(301) 739-5498 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close