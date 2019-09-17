Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Joseph "Bob" Fey. View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Joseph Fey, 73, of Mars passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, Sept. 15, 2019, at home.

Born June 10, 1946, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Regis and Dorothy Clair Fey.

Bob was president of Fey Steel Fabricating in Mars.

He served in the Peace Corps in Ecuador in the 1960s, and made lifelong friends with his fellow volunteers.

He was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman and enjoyed golf, tennis and gardening. He loved to listen to live music and dance, and was a voracious reader.

Surviving are his wife, Paula Bybee Fey, whom he married on July 18, 1973; a daughter, Sarah Kruttschnitt and her husband, Mark, of Ross, Calif.; two sons, Toby Grytafey and his wife, Anneliese, of Toledo, Ohio, and Simon Earle of Milwaukee, Wis.; his grandchildren, Grant and Ava; two sisters, Carol Mioduszewski and her husband, Daniel, of Belen, N.M., and Patricia Rings and her husband, Terry, of Lake Charles, La.; two brothers, Bishop William Fey, OFM Cap., of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea, and Joseph Fey and his wife, Lynn, of Valencia; and many nieces and nephews.

FEY - Friends of Robert Joseph Fey, who died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Veteran's Pavilion, 698 Valencia Road, Mars. The entrance to the pavilion is to the right of the Adams Township building.

Memorials may be made to the Mars Public Library, the Northern Tier Library or the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.

