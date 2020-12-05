1/1
Robert Joseph-Kalichuk "Bobby" Shullo
1993 - 2020
Robert Joseph-Kalichuk Shullo, 27, of Butler passed away Dec. 2, 2020.

Born Sept. 15, 1993, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Robert Frederick Kalichuk, who preceded him in death, and Maria (Sciullo) Shullo.

Bobby graduated from Knoch High School in 2012.

He served in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, as an 11 Bravo, 101st Airborne Infantry Division, Black Hearts.

He was employed at Belmont Amusement, and was a newly installed agent for New York Life.

He enjoyed fishing, weight lifting, and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his parents, Maria and Carmen Shullo of Butler; his siblings, Erica (Cory) Poston of Butler, Christin Shullo of Penn Hills, Kody (Liz) Kalichuk of North Washington, Carmen (Chrissie) Shullo Jr. of Butler, Melissa (Andrew) Culp of Butler, and Shayla Shullo of Butler.

He is also survived by six nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by one niece.

For those who were connected with Bobby, you know what an incredible sense of servitude was at your disposal with him at hand. He served his family, friends, country and God, with complete conviction. As "Family First," you knew your safety was his utmost concern. His relentless energy, contagious laugh, and can-do attitude always won the day. We will forever be together in heart, spirit and God's glory for His purpose.

SHULLO - Friends of Robert Joseph-Kalichuk Shullo, who died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. David Brewer officiating.

Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Memories & Condolences

December 4, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of Robert Shullo. To send a gift visit our online store.
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Franco Isoldi
