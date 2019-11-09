Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Joseph "Bob" Smith. View Sign Service Information Jamison Funeral Home 117 North Main Street Harrisville , PA 16038 (724)-735-2671 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Jamison Funeral Home 117 North Main Street Harrisville , PA 16038 View Map Memorial service 5:00 PM Jamison Funeral Home 117 North Main Street Harrisville , PA 16038 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Joseph Smith, 68, of Grove City passed away unexpectedly while working on his camp in Marienville on Nov. 6, 2019.

Born Dec. 29, 1950, in New Castle, Bob was the son of the late Joseph and Clara Smith.

Bob graduated from Slippery Rock High School, then Paul Smith College.

He served in the U.S. Army and worked as a lineman for Penn Power until his retirement.

On April 11, 1974, Bob married Marlene Bonanni who survives.

Bob was a member of the Grove City Sportsmen's Club.

He enjoyed working in the yard, doing landscaping and he loved woodworking. Bob made beautiful stands, picture frames, hutch cupboards, TV stands, bedroom suites and many other things.

He was always busy and he never liked to sit still. Another one of his favorite pastimes was bird hunting with his faithful German shorthaired pointer, Dusty.

Along with his wife, Marlene, Bob is survived by his children, Ryan Smith and his wife, Christy, of Grove City, Timothy Smith and his wife, Samantha, of Plumas Lake, Calif., and Bobbi Jo Burkett and her husband, Rob, of Grove City; his grandchildren, Zachary Smith of Grove City, Kyle Minner of Grove City, Maria Minner of Grove City, Ethan Smith of Plumas Lake, Calif., Nicholas Paige of Plumas Lake, Calif., Autumn Burkett of Grove City, Jamie Burkett of Grove City, and Rob Burkett of Grove City.

Also surviving are Bob's two sisters, Loie Varner and her husband, Rick, of Los Gatos, Calif., and Terry Wogan and her husband, Tom, of Virginia Beach, Va.; and his brother, Garth Smith of Portland, Ore.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Clara Smith.

SMITH - The family of Robert Joseph Smith, who died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, will welcome friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at Jamison McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville.

A memorial service will take place at 5 p.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Lester Rowan and Pastor Kenton Shaw co-officiating.

Friends can email condolences by visiting







Robert Joseph Smith, 68, of Grove City passed away unexpectedly while working on his camp in Marienville on Nov. 6, 2019.Born Dec. 29, 1950, in New Castle, Bob was the son of the late Joseph and Clara Smith.Bob graduated from Slippery Rock High School, then Paul Smith College.He served in the U.S. Army and worked as a lineman for Penn Power until his retirement.On April 11, 1974, Bob married Marlene Bonanni who survives.Bob was a member of the Grove City Sportsmen's Club.He enjoyed working in the yard, doing landscaping and he loved woodworking. Bob made beautiful stands, picture frames, hutch cupboards, TV stands, bedroom suites and many other things.He was always busy and he never liked to sit still. Another one of his favorite pastimes was bird hunting with his faithful German shorthaired pointer, Dusty.Along with his wife, Marlene, Bob is survived by his children, Ryan Smith and his wife, Christy, of Grove City, Timothy Smith and his wife, Samantha, of Plumas Lake, Calif., and Bobbi Jo Burkett and her husband, Rob, of Grove City; his grandchildren, Zachary Smith of Grove City, Kyle Minner of Grove City, Maria Minner of Grove City, Ethan Smith of Plumas Lake, Calif., Nicholas Paige of Plumas Lake, Calif., Autumn Burkett of Grove City, Jamie Burkett of Grove City, and Rob Burkett of Grove City.Also surviving are Bob's two sisters, Loie Varner and her husband, Rick, of Los Gatos, Calif., and Terry Wogan and her husband, Tom, of Virginia Beach, Va.; and his brother, Garth Smith of Portland, Ore.Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Clara Smith.SMITH - The family of Robert Joseph Smith, who died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, will welcome friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at Jamison McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville.A memorial service will take place at 5 p.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Lester Rowan and Pastor Kenton Shaw co-officiating.Friends can email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close