Robert K. "Bob" Mincer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert K. Mincer, 57, of Callery, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, June 13, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Cranberry Township.
Born in Pittsburgh on April 19, 1963, he was the son of Barbara Davidson Gray and the late G. Keith Mincer.
Bob was the assistant terminal manager for Black Horse Carriers in Saxonburg and was a member of the Callery Volunteer Fire Company. He also worked with Quality E.M.S.
He attended Old Union Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are his wife, Michelle Trautman Mincer, whom he married on Aug. 23, 1997; two daughters, Carlee and Hope Mincer, both of Callery; two sons, Jake Mincer of Callery and Ethan Mincer of Butler; a granddaughter, Aubree Mincer; his mother, Barbara Gray (Jim) of Mars; two sisters, Kimberly Novak (Robert) of Portersville and Marcy Eichenauer (Barry) of Callery; a brother, Todd Mincer (Kim) of Butler; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Burk.
MINCER - Friends of Robert K. Mincer, who died Saturday, June 13, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Old Union Presbyterian Church, 200 Union Church Road, Mars, Pa., 16046, with the Rev. Dr. Peter DeVries, officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Callery Volunteer Fire Company or Old Union Presbyterian Church.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved