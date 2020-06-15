Robert K. Mincer, 57, of Callery, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, June 13, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Cranberry Township.
Born in Pittsburgh on April 19, 1963, he was the son of Barbara Davidson Gray and the late G. Keith Mincer.
Bob was the assistant terminal manager for Black Horse Carriers in Saxonburg and was a member of the Callery Volunteer Fire Company. He also worked with Quality E.M.S.
He attended Old Union Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are his wife, Michelle Trautman Mincer, whom he married on Aug. 23, 1997; two daughters, Carlee and Hope Mincer, both of Callery; two sons, Jake Mincer of Callery and Ethan Mincer of Butler; a granddaughter, Aubree Mincer; his mother, Barbara Gray (Jim) of Mars; two sisters, Kimberly Novak (Robert) of Portersville and Marcy Eichenauer (Barry) of Callery; a brother, Todd Mincer (Kim) of Butler; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Burk.
MINCER - Friends of Robert K. Mincer, who died Saturday, June 13, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Old Union Presbyterian Church, 200 Union Church Road, Mars, Pa., 16046, with the Rev. Dr. Peter DeVries, officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Callery Volunteer Fire Company or Old Union Presbyterian Church.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 15, 2020.