1/
Robert L. "Bob" Boyle
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. "Bob" Boyle, 71, of West Sunbury passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his residence.

Bob was born on July 17, 1949, in Butler, and was a son of the late Charles H. Boyle and the late Mabel E. (Albert) Boyle.

He worked at Pullman Standard and Oesterling's Sandblasting. He also was a self-employed sandblaster and painter.

Bob is survived by one daughter, Cassie (Matthew) Achilles of Sarver; one stepson, Paul Carrier of West Sunbury; and one grandson, Lucas Achilles.

He is also survived by one sister, Helen (Dick) Claypoole of Parker; three brothers, Donald Boyle of Fenelton, Raymond (Peggy) Boyle of Chicora, and Larry (Vicky) Boyle of Butler; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Ivy Jayne Carrier; three sisters; and four brothers.

BOYLE - Family and friends of Robert L. "Bob" Boyle, who died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.

Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Bob Edmundson of Concord Presbyterian Church officiating.

Burial will be in Sarverville Cemetery.

For the safety of the family and friends and in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines, visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering, and maintain social distance.

If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
William F. Young Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
William F. Young Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William F. Young Funeral Home
132 Main St.
West Sunbury, PA 16061
724-637-2320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved