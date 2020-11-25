Robert L. "Bob" Boyle, 71, of West Sunbury passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his residence.
Bob was born on July 17, 1949, in Butler, and was a son of the late Charles H. Boyle and the late Mabel E. (Albert) Boyle.
He worked at Pullman Standard and Oesterling's Sandblasting. He also was a self-employed sandblaster and painter.
Bob is survived by one daughter, Cassie (Matthew) Achilles of Sarver; one stepson, Paul Carrier of West Sunbury; and one grandson, Lucas Achilles.
He is also survived by one sister, Helen (Dick) Claypoole of Parker; three brothers, Donald Boyle of Fenelton, Raymond (Peggy) Boyle of Chicora, and Larry (Vicky) Boyle of Butler; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Ivy Jayne Carrier; three sisters; and four brothers.
BOYLE - Family and friends of Robert L. "Bob" Boyle, who died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Bob Edmundson of Concord Presbyterian Church officiating.
Burial will be in Sarverville Cemetery.
For the safety of the family and friends and in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines, visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering, and maintain social distance.
If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com
.