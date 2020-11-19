At home, surrounded by his wife and family, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, Robert L. Coyner Sr. of Zelienople passed away.
Born on June 29, 1928, in Crafton, he was the son of the late Leon Graham and Helen Campbell Coyner.
Robert proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the occupation of Japan following World War II.
He was the proud owner of Three Rivers Tractors and Equipment. He was also employed by Lesco and Pascoe Equipment, and had been the superintendent of Parks and Recreation for the City of Pittsburgh.
He was a man of strong faith, and was a member of the former Annunciation Church, St. Catherine of Sweden, and currently St. Gregory Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was an avid and talented photographer, and was a member and past president of the Pittsburgh Photographic Section of Science and Art of Pittsburgh, where he won many awards for his photographs.
He was an active and enthusiastic member of Fit 4 Boxing Rock Steady Program, where he cherished his fellow friends, as they courageously "Punched out Parkinson's!" each week.
Robert will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 67 years, Lorraine (Feiling); his children, Denise (Joseph) Garrity, Robert (Terri) Coyner Jr., Margaret (Mark) Baier and Anita (John) Greager; his grandchildren, Natalie Seigh, Elaine Hafner, Alicia Hafner, Matthew Coyner, Nathan Baier, Stephen Baier, John Greager and Michael Greager; and his great-grandchildren, Tilaina Neal, Tatiana Boykin, Bennett Baier, Ian Baier, Ava Baier, Braden Greager, Declan Greager and Malcolm Greager.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry, William and Thomas Coyner; and his sisters, Dorie Krecez and Virginia Branagan.
COYNER - Visitation and Mass will be held at a later date for Robert L. Coyner Sr., who died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by Simons Funeral Home, 7720 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fit 4 Boxing, In Memory of Bob Coyner, 2411 Willow Oak Drive, Allison Park, PA 15101.
