Butler Eagle

Robert L. "Bob" Eury (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. "Bob" Eury.
Service Information
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA
15007
(724)-443-1505
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sweden Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert L. Eury, 86, of Gibsonia passed away at his home on Saturday.
Born Oct. 27, 1932, in Hoosick Falls, N.Y., he was the son of the late Fred I. and Stella (Denny) Eury.
A 1950 graduate of Butler High School, Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.
He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and worked for Westinghouse for more than 30 years in a career that took him across the United States and to four continents.
Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary G. (Summers) Eury; four children, Mary D. (Brian) O'Connor, Robert L. Eury Jr., Susan M. (James) Stoltzfus and Paul R. (Kathleen) Eury.
He also leaves behind five grandchildren; three brothers; two sisters; numerous nieces and nephews; and a beloved feline companion, Bella.
EURY - Friends of Robert L. Eury, who died Saturday, July 27, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Catherine of Sweden Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Pennsylvania State Parks and Forest Foundation, 704 Lisburn Road, Suite 102, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.


logo
Published in Butler Eagle on July 31, 2019
bullet World War II bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Bakerstown, PA   (724) 443-1505
funeral home direction icon