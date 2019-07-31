Robert L. Eury, 86, of Gibsonia passed away at his home on Saturday.
Born Oct. 27, 1932, in Hoosick Falls, N.Y., he was the son of the late Fred I. and Stella (Denny) Eury.
A 1950 graduate of Butler High School, Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.
He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and worked for Westinghouse for more than 30 years in a career that took him across the United States and to four continents.
Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary G. (Summers) Eury; four children, Mary D. (Brian) O'Connor, Robert L. Eury Jr., Susan M. (James) Stoltzfus and Paul R. (Kathleen) Eury.
He also leaves behind five grandchildren; three brothers; two sisters; numerous nieces and nephews; and a beloved feline companion, Bella.
EURY - Friends of Robert L. Eury, who died Saturday, July 27, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Catherine of Sweden Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Pennsylvania State Parks and Forest Foundation, 704 Lisburn Road, Suite 102, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 31, 2019