Robert L. "Bob" Martin, 86, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the VA of Butler Community Living Center.
Born Feb. 11, 1934, in Butler, he was a son of the late Rene J. and Alma B. (Yohe) Martin.
He was retired from Hoyt Industries, where he worked as a salesman.
He was a member of Meridian Presbyterian Church.
He joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 18. He was aboard the USS Oriskany CVA-34 during the Korean War. He was awarded the National Defense and Korean Service medals. Following his discharge from the Navy, he married Nancy Markle, who later passed away.
Surviving are his wife, Gladys (Gardner) Martin, whom he married Feb. 5, 2000; a son, Blane Martin; two stepsons, George (Tina) Cygan of Butler, and Gary (Leanne) Cygan of Connoquenessing; his stepdaughter, Lori (Scott) Henderson of Butler; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his brother, Joe (Holly) Martin of Arizona; and his sister, Barb (Regis) Leonard of Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Markle Martin.
MARTIN - Funeral services are private for Robert L. "Bob" Martin, who died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 28, 2020