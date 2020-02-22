Robert L. "Bob" McCoy, 91, of Gibsonia, formerly of Cranberry Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, surrounded by family.
He was born July 26, 1928, in West Monterey, Pa., and was the son of the late Claude B. and Jessie V. (Smith) McCoy.
He was the husband of the late Marian J. (Terwilliger) McCoy; the loving father of Debra L. McCoy and Pamela A. (David) Murphy; the brother of the late William W. McCoy; brother-in-law of Bonnie McCoy; and the proud grandfather of Kyle R. Murphy.
Bob graduated in 1946 from Parker High School and attended Westinghouse Tech from 1947 until 1951, where he earned his electrical engineering certificate.
Bob proudly served his country from 1952 until 1953 in the U.S. Army as an MP, stationed in Germany.
Upon his discharge, he returned to Westinghouse (industrial relations) and earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Pittsburgh.
Bob retired from Westinghouse in 1987 after nearly 40 years of service.
In addition to being a Steelers fan, Bob enjoyed hunting and traveling.
He was a 32nd degree Mason and a 30-year member of Dutilh United Methodist Church.
MCCOY - A memorial service for Robert L. "Bob" McCoy, who died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Dutilh United Methodist Church.
Arrangements were handled by Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Dutilh United Methodist Church.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020