Robert L. Pezzuti
Robert L. Pezzuti, 64, of Rimersburg, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home.
Born Dec. 8, 1955, in Butler, he was the son of Domenick P. and Roxanne (McClaine) Pezzuti.
A 1973 East Brady High School graduate, Bob was an insurance representative for Combined Insurance for 20 years. He then worked as a Pennsylvania Lottery representative for 15 years.
On July 19, 1983, Bob married the former Pamela D. Brown. She survives.
Bob was a member of the Bradys Bend SOI. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and a Steelers season ticket holder. He could discuss the Pittsburgh Pirates with his friends for hours. Bob also will always be remembered for his love of a good tailgate party.
Bob's big heart always led him to visit the local animal shelter, where over the years, he rescued many dogs. Over the past five years, Bob took on a new role as "Pup" to his grandson, Tatum. He truly cherished their time spent together.
Surviving are his wife Pamela Pezzuti of Rimersburg; one daughter, Misty Pezzuti and her husband, Cory Yoho, of Phillipston, Pa.; one son, Damien Pezzuti of Rapid City, S.D.; and one grandson, Tatum Yoho of Phillipston.
Bob is also survived by his mother, Roxy Pezzuti of Bradys Bend; one brother, Mario (Cheryl) Pezzuti of Sligo; one sister, Melanie Ortman of Butler; his in-laws, Eugene and Sandy Simpson of Rimersburg; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his father.
PEZZUTI - Friends of Robert L. Pezzuti, who died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady.
In accordance with guidelines set by the CDC, it is suggested that an appropriate face mask is worn when entering the funeral home. Appropriate social distances will be kept. We ask that those who are at risk or feeling ill do not attend visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the Pezzuti family asks that memorials be made to Tri-County Animal Rescue, 9562 State Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.
You may express your condolences by signing the guest book at www.buechelefuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Buechele Funeral Home
