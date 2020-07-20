1/1
Robert L. Sauer Jr.
1954 - 2020
Robert L. Sauer Jr., 65, of Richland Township, Gibsonia, passed away on Saturday afternoon, July 18, 2020, at his home.
Born Oct. 9, 1954, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Robert L. and Marion Luntz Sauer Sr.
Bob was the owner of R & E Manufacturing in Valencia, where he did fabricating and welding.
He was the brother of Linda (David) Sauer-Swaboda of Zelienople, and the late Carla Stanford; the nephew of Bernadette Schlereth (the late Jerome) of North Braddock, Carla (William) Rankinof Gibsonia, Lawrence (Barbara) Luntz of Cranberry Township, Marjorie Luntz (the late Raymond Sr.) of Cheswick, and Rosemary Luntz (the late Joseph) of Saxonburg; and the brother-in-law of Robert Stanford of Zelienople.
SAUER - Friends of Robert L. Sauer Jr., who died Saturday, July 18, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday.
Burial will be in Holy Savior Cemetery, Richland Township.
Memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 20, 2020.
