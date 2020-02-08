Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. "Okie" Singer Jr.. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert L. "Okie" Singer Jr., 93, of Butler passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Grove at Harmony.

He was born Aug. 31, 1926, in Harmony Junction, and was the son of the late Robert L. Singer Sr. and the late Jessie (Baker) Singer.

Robert was a 1944 graduate from Butler High School.

He was a veteran of World War II in the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Metcalf Destroyer as an electrician's mate.

Robert was employed at Armco as an electrical maintenance foreman, retiring in 1991.

He was a former 32nd degree member of 769 William H. Miller Lodge F&AM.

Robert was a life member of the NRA, and an avid hunter, gardener, and he loved animals.

He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church of America.

He is survived by two daughters, Sheri Singer and her life partner, Kurt Rodgers of Lawrence, Pa., and Lori (David) Bible of Cranberry Township; his sister, Betty Wilson of Renfrew; and his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy R. Singer, whom he married Aug. 16, 1958, and who passed away March 2, 2012; and one sister, Helen Parr.

SINGER - Friends of Robert L. "Okie" Singer Jr., who died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Military services will be conducted by the officers and members of American Legion Post 778 of Lyndora, American Legion Post 117 of Butler, and Post 249 at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in the Chapel of Devotion, Butler County Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Butler Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

