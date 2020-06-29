Robert "Robbie" Latulola
1987 - 2020
Robert "Robbie" Latulola, 33, of Butler, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.
He was born in Butler on March 27, 1987, and was the son of Joanne Morabito and the late Frets Latulola.
Robbie worked as a sales representative for Shultz Ford in Harmarville.
He was known for his contagious smile and his love for his family and friends.
Robbie enjoyed sports, especially softball and golf. Above all else, he loved spending time with his son.
He was the son of Joanne Morabito and father of Landon Latulola. He is also survived by his siblings, Kimberly (Ivan) Syam, Gary (Melissa) Kline, Alex Latulola, and extended family.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Vito and Billie Morabito.
LATULOLA - Friends of Robert "Robbie" Latulola, who died Friday, June 26, 2020, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, with services immediately following, at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUN
30
Service
07:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
