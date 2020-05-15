Robert Lee Finecey Sr., of Slippery Rock, passed away on May 11, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 19, 1941, to Albert and Edith (Smith) Finecey.

Robert grew up in the Gibsonia area, graduating from Richland High School in 1959. Following school, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving from June 16, 1959, until May 3, 1963.

Following his military service, Robert started working at Allegheny Ludlum Steel, beginning his career as a pressman. He worked at various printing presses in Western Pennsylvania, spending a lot of his career at Copy Boy Printing in Aspinwall. Eventually, Robert concluded his career at Print One in Sharon, Pa.

Outside of work, Robert enjoyed his personal life. On July 12, 1961, Robert married Charlotte Linamen. Together, they raised children and traveled around the tri-state area to several horse shows. Robert was an active member of multiple horse show clubs, serving as a president of both the Centaurs Saddle Club and the Pennsylvania Amateur Horseman Association.

In addition to horses, Robert also enjoyed cars. He was a member of the Street Kars Car Association, which performed the first car show at the Civic Arena.

Survivors include his wife, Charlotte; his daughter, Jody Lynn (Tim) Brandon of Slippery Rock; his son, Marlyn Troy (Linda) Finecey of Slippery Rock; three brothers, Albert Finecey Jr. of Maryland, Raymond Finecey of Florida, and William Stevenson of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Jessica, Heather, Joshua and Jerrod; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a son, Robert Lee Finecey Jr.

FINECEY - There will be no public services for Robert Lee Finecey Sr., who died Monday, May 11, 2020

Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.









