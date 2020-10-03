Robert Leo "Bob" McDonough, 90, of Allison Park, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, teacher, mentor and coach, passed away Oct. 2, 2020, after a short illness.
Bob and his wife, Millie, had been married for 63 years and raised four boys while living in Valencia.
A devout Catholic, he lived his life faithfully through his great humor, ethics, patience with everyone he met, teaching, coaching, and care for his fellow human beings. He was a humble man with a huge heart, who made friends wherever he went, and was recently inducted into the Pine-Richland Athletic Hall of Fame.
Bob was the youngest son of John C. and Catherine Lane McDonough of Swissvale.
Bob and his older brother, Jerry, excelled at football and basketball while attending Swissvale High School.
After high school, he attended Clarion State College and served four years in the U.S. Navy.
He and Millie were married at St. Anselm Church in Swissvale in 1957, and he began his 32-year teaching career at Pine-Richland High School.
At Richland, he taught economics, social studies, and was the first and only drivers ed teacher at the school. As a young teacher at Richland, he devoted himself to his students, volunteering as a coach and faculty adviser for numerous social clubs, including coaching cross country.
Although a part-time runner himself in the early "Forrest Gump" years, he had never coached running. He ran three marathons and quickly immersed himself in the sport, and eventually taught himself how to use a personal floppy disk computer and 20-pound video camera with VHS tape to track his athletes' training and improvements. His girls' cross country teams were WPIAL Class AA Champions in 1981, 1984, 1986, 1987 and 1988. The girls' cross country team also won the state PIAA championships in 1988, the first state PIAA championship in Richland school history.
Bob and Millie were longtime parishioners at Holy Sepulcher Church in Glade Mills. Both were members of the church choir. Bob was also active in the parish's Knights of Columbus chapter, holding several positions over the years, including grand knight.
During his retirement years, Bob was also a member of the Butler Notables, an all-male a cappella singing group. He taught himself HTML and ran the group's Web page, based on his early experience with the personal computer.
Bob is survived by his wife, Millie; his sons, Lane and his wife, Kirsten, of Natick, Mass., Lee and his wife, Lizanne, of Raleigh, N.C., Larry and his wife, Lynn, of Cranberry Township, and Luke and his wife, Lucy, of Gibsonia; and his grandchildren, Alycia, Kelsey, Luke Patrick, Erin, Reed and Dylan.
The family of Robert Leo "Bob" McDonough, who died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, will receive friends from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Schellhaas Funeral Home, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Sepulcher Church.
