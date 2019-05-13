Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lewis Northime Sr.. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Lewis Northime Sr., 75, of Chicora, passed away Thursday at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Robert was born on Oct. 20, 1943, to Alene Francis (Brownfield) Northime and Frederick John Northime on Gameland Road, Donegal Township.

He attended Donegal Township Elementary School on Chicora Fenelton Road for four years. He then attended Chicora Elementary School through eighth grade and Chicora High School through 10th grade. He graduated in 1961 from Karns City High School.

He met his wife, Rachel (Varano) Northime at Woolworth's in Butler when they were both working in downtown Butler. He liked to refer to their beginning as his "Million Dollar Baby in a 5 and 10 Cent Store." They married on July 18, 1964, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Butler. She preceded him in death on May 18, 2016.

He is survived by his three children, Lisa (Jay) Fleeger, Robert Northime Jr. and Timothy Northime, all of Chicora; four grandchildren, Sara Fleeger of Shelocta and her fiancé, Antonio Suprano, Jacob Fleeger of Silverdale, Wash., and Cody Northime and Samantha Northime, both of Chicora.

He was the third oldest in a family of 14 children. He is survived by five sisters, Arlene (Dennis) Wonsey of Erving, Mass., Katie (Bob) Krason of Butler, Gail (Ron) Thoma of Chicora, Pam (Steve) Rob of Karns City and Donna Bricker of Karns City. He is also survived by four brothers, James, William, Brian and Dennis, all of Chicora; a sister-in-law, Cindy Northime of Cowansville; a brother-in-law, Pasquale Varano of Butler; as well as 72 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Caldwell, and three brothers, Tommy, John and Nicholas.

NORTHIME - There will be no public visitation for Robert Lewis Northime Sr., who died Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Interment will be in Hemphill Cemetery, Chicora.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chicora Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box F, Chicora, PA 16025 or at .

Arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting



Robert Lewis Northime Sr., 75, of Chicora, passed away Thursday at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.Robert was born on Oct. 20, 1943, to Alene Francis (Brownfield) Northime and Frederick John Northime on Gameland Road, Donegal Township.He attended Donegal Township Elementary School on Chicora Fenelton Road for four years. He then attended Chicora Elementary School through eighth grade and Chicora High School through 10th grade. He graduated in 1961 from Karns City High School.He met his wife, Rachel (Varano) Northime at Woolworth's in Butler when they were both working in downtown Butler. He liked to refer to their beginning as his "Million Dollar Baby in a 5 and 10 Cent Store." They married on July 18, 1964, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Butler. She preceded him in death on May 18, 2016.He is survived by his three children, Lisa (Jay) Fleeger, Robert Northime Jr. and Timothy Northime, all of Chicora; four grandchildren, Sara Fleeger of Shelocta and her fiancé, Antonio Suprano, Jacob Fleeger of Silverdale, Wash., and Cody Northime and Samantha Northime, both of Chicora.He was the third oldest in a family of 14 children. He is survived by five sisters, Arlene (Dennis) Wonsey of Erving, Mass., Katie (Bob) Krason of Butler, Gail (Ron) Thoma of Chicora, Pam (Steve) Rob of Karns City and Donna Bricker of Karns City. He is also survived by four brothers, James, William, Brian and Dennis, all of Chicora; a sister-in-law, Cindy Northime of Cowansville; a brother-in-law, Pasquale Varano of Butler; as well as 72 nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Caldwell, and three brothers, Tommy, John and Nicholas.NORTHIME - There will be no public visitation for Robert Lewis Northime Sr., who died Thursday, May 9, 2019.Interment will be in Hemphill Cemetery, Chicora.Memorial contributions may be made to the Chicora Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box F, Chicora, PA 16025 or at .Arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle on May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.