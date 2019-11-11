Robert Louis Fajerski, 48, of Butler, and formerly of Slippery Rock passed away at his father's residence in Slippery Rock with his father at his side on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
He was born in Pittsburgh on Feb. 23, 1971, to Robert John Fajerski and Sandra Lee Stevens Fajerski.
He had worked at Taco Bell at Moraine Pointe in Butler.
Bob graduated from Slippery Rock High School in 1989.He was a lifelong learner and studied at culinary school and nursing school.
He was well-skilled in computer science and liked fixing things.Bob had a great sense of humor, made friends easily and enjoyed making people laugh.
Survivors include his father, Robert in Slippery Rock; two sisters, Rene A. (Mark) Pallotti of Boise, Idaho, and Karen L. Stofesky of Bethel Park; four nieces, Melissa R. Pallotti, Amanda R. Stofesky, Melanie A. Pallotti and Elizabeth L. Pallotti; and two nephews, John R. Stofesky and Ryan J. Stofesky.
FAJERSKI - The family of Robert Louis Fajerski, who died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.
A brief chapel service will be observed at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, 301 Curry Road, Pittsburgh.
Friends wishing to join the funeral procession may come to the funeral home Tuesday, with a planned departure time of 1:30 p.m.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 11, 2019