Robert Lyman Dick, 64, of Prospect, died suddenly of natural causes on Saturday at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Bob was born Dec. 4, 1954, in Butler, and was the son of George H. and Ruth Kennedy Dick.

Bob had been a construction foreman for Armstrong in Butler, and at one time he worked for Lamison Well Drilling in Prospect.

He was a graduate of Slippery Rock High School and he was Protestant by faith.

Bob loved his grandchildren, farming, hunting and beer drinking.

Survivors include his wife and the love of his life, Cheryl Koch Dick, whom he married Sept. 11, 1976; one son, Josh Dick of Prospect; two daughters, Jessie Dick of Prospect and Jamie (Jeff) Logan of Prospect; one brother, George (Sandy) Dick of Butler; three sisters, Charlotte Potts of Butler, Virginia (Bill) Thinnes of Butler, and Ella (Robert) Hicks of Prospect; six grandchildren, Bryce, Madelynne, Brock, Jayden, Zoey and Bella; a number of nephews and nieces; and by his former daughter-in-law, Fallon.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, John Lyman Dick; and his brother in law, Joe Potts.

DICK - Visitation for Robert Lyman Dick, who died Saturday, May 18, 2019, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jay Bryan Funeral Home, 443 Main St., Prospect.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Presbyterian Church of Prospect with the Rev. Steve Cort officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's.



