Robert M. Schomburger
1941 - 2020
Robert M. Schomburger, 79, of Gibsonia passed away on Oct. 15, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Jacqueline Scheibel Schomburger.

He was born on June 28, 1941, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Elmer and Stella Motkowski Schomburger.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Robert worked in elevator construction and was a member of IUEC Local 6 for over 34 years.

He was an active member with John E. Mair Lodge 729 F&AM, Syria Shrine, where he was a member of the Motor Corps - White Harley-Davidson Division, Masonic Motorcycle Club Chapter 6, and would volunteer to transport children to Shriner's Hospital in Erie for medical care.

He loved to tinker around his home and was a generous and giving man.

He was the loving father of Richard (Cheryl) Schomburger, Cheryl (James) Robick and William (Diane) Schomburger; the foster father of Brian Fallet; the brother of Mike (Lee) Schomburger; and the proud grandfather of Olivia Schomburger, Nicole (Tyler) Frenak, Danielle Schomburger, Hailea Robick and Meghan Robick.

He also was the stepfather of Linda Lee (Mark) Hamilton, Susan Lynn Hawkins and Jacqueline Renee (Daniel) Sweeney; the stepgrandfather of Rachel, Kimberly, Thomas, Daniel, Makaylyn, Kaitia and Natalya; and stepgreat-grandfather of Veyda, Wes, Mave, Brent and Maxwell.

SCHOMBURGER - The family of Robert M. Schomburger, who died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, O'Hara Township.

Please follow COVID-19 CDC recommended precautions.

The family suggests donations to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 20, 2020.
