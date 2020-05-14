Robert Martin "Marty" Cahall
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Martin "Marty" Cahall III, 72, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home in Princeton, N.C.
Born May 10, 1948, in Wake County, N.C., he was the son of the late Robert Jr. and Dixie (Barbour) Martin.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Cahall.
Marty was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving are his son, Robert Cahall IV and his wife, Leanne, of Clayton, N.C.; his daughter, Jessica Cherry of Selma, N.C.; his grandchildren, Emma, Avery and Maddox Cahall, and Reagan and Riley Cherry; and many aunts, uncles and cousins in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
CAHALL - A memorial service will be conducted at a later date for Robert Martin "Marty" Cahall III, who died Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Arrangements were entrusted to Parrish Funeral Home, 1351 S. Pollock St., Selma, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parrishfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parrish Funeral Home
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
(919) 965-3031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved