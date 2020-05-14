Robert Martin "Marty" Cahall III, 72, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home in Princeton, N.C.
Born May 10, 1948, in Wake County, N.C., he was the son of the late Robert Jr. and Dixie (Barbour) Martin.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Cahall.
Marty was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving are his son, Robert Cahall IV and his wife, Leanne, of Clayton, N.C.; his daughter, Jessica Cherry of Selma, N.C.; his grandchildren, Emma, Avery and Maddox Cahall, and Reagan and Riley Cherry; and many aunts, uncles and cousins in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
CAHALL - A memorial service will be conducted at a later date for Robert Martin "Marty" Cahall III, who died Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Arrangements were entrusted to Parrish Funeral Home, 1351 S. Pollock St., Selma, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parrishfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 14, 2020.