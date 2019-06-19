Robert "Bob" Diehm Newcombe, 66, of Butler passed away on May 24 at his residence.
He was born Sept. 4, 1952, in Huntingdon, Pa., and was the son of the late Robert A. Newcombe and the late Ann Diehm Newcombe.
Bob graduated from State College High School.
He went on to Penn State as a freshman and then transferred to the University of Pittsburgh-Bradford, where he graduated. Bob attended graduate school at the Ohio State University.
He was Presbyterian by faith.
Bob worked for AK Steel in labor relations.
He was a member of the Elks in Butler. Bob was involved as a volunteer for NAMI. He was a former member of the Titusville Kiwanis Club.
Bob is survived by his one son, Michael (Kira) Newcombe of Butler; one daughter, Beth Newcombe of Butler; four grandchildren, Alina Newcombe, Lily Guntrum, Emerson Newcombe and Ryan Elizabeth Newcombe; two brothers, David (Pat) Newcombe of Ferrum, Va., and Thomas I. (Debra) Newcombe of Titusville; one sister, Barbara Gumper of Mount Bethel, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Newcombe; a brother-in-law, David Gumper; and a brother, John Newcombe.
NEWCOMBE - Family and friends of Robert "Bob" Diehm Newcombe, who died Friday, May 24, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 19, 2019