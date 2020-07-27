Robert Paul Holt, 67, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Bob passed away at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born Dec. 26, 1952, in Butler, he was the son of the late Thomas and Maxine (Young) Holt.
Bob graduated from Butler High School and worked as an electrician in steel mills in Farrell, Pa., and Warren, Ohio, until his retirement Jan. 1, 2017.
Bob was a member of IBEW Local 71.
He will be dearly missed by his Lake Erie fishing pals and especially by his Marienville camp hunting buddies.
Bob enjoyed living life to the fullest and kept the family camp going for many years.
He was a member of the Moose and was of the Protestant faith.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly (List) Holt, whom he married Sept. 1, 2018; his daughter, Jill Holt; his son, Jeffrey (Sue) Holt; the light-of-his-life, his granddaughter, Emma; and stepdaughter, Savannah Bayes.
Also surviving are four sisters, Marlene Skelley, Lana McKinnis, Debbie Wonderling and Robin Hodge; and two brothers, Larry (Pat) Holt and Kevin (Beth) Holt, all of Butler.
He is also survived by his special brother-in-law, John Shannon.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Holt Jr. and Richard Holt; and one sister, Paula Jean Shannon.
HOLT - There will be no public visitation for Robert Paul Holt, who died Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Borowski Funeral Service and the Oak Meadow Cremation Services of Warren, Ohio.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.oakmeadowcremation.com
.