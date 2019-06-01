Robert Pavlik, 87, of Fairlawn, Ohio, formerly of Butler passed away on Thursday.
He was born Feb. 20, 1932, in Creighton, Pa., and was the son of the late Stephen and Mary Pavlik.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Butler.
He also belonged to VFW 249 and the American Legion 778.
He retired from Honeywell as a field service engineer.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, whom he married on June 8, 1956, Vallie (Walker) Pavlik of Fairlawn, Ohio; two sons, Scott (Lori) Pavlik of Fairlawn, Ohio, and Robert (Sherri) Pavlik Jr. of Sidney, Ohio; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Ross Pavlik; his sister, Shirley Pollock; and two brothers, George Pavlik and John Pavlik.
PAVLIK - Friends of Robert Pavlik, who died Thursday, May 30, 2019, will be received at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon Tuesday with Pastor Barbara Stoehr officiating.
Military honors will be conducted by the VFW 249 and American Legion 778 and 117, at the funeral home.
Interment will take place in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 1, 2019