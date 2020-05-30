Robert Ray Bean Sr., 90, of Stoneboro, Pa., formerly of Eau Claire, passed away Memorial Day at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following an illness.
Born Aug. 28, 1929, in Eau Claire, he was the son of the late Sherman Lavelle and Harriet Ray Bean.
Bob Sr. was employed by the former Pullman-Standard, Spang & Co., Gilmore Trailer Mfg., and then owned and operated his own business known as Bob's Repair Shop of Eau Claire, for 11 years.
He enjoyed fishing and spending winters in Florida. He enjoyed woodworking and restoring antiques.
He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army with rank of corporal, and earned the Occupation of Germany Medal and the NDSM.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley K. Kelly Bean, whom he married Feb. 15, 1990; his children, Robert R. (Mary Lou) Bean Jr. of Emlenton, Rebecca A. (Ernest) Hindman of Parker and William A. Bean of Parker; his grandchildren, Kristi Slater Kildoo, Kelly Slater Chambers, Jereme A. Bean and Chelsey L. Bean; his great-grandchildren, Shelby Kildoo, Ashlyn Kildoo and McKenna Chambers; and one great-great-grandchild, Casen D. Kildoo; his stepchildren, Mary (Rick) Ondick of Mercer and Ed (Julie) Kelly of Mercer; his step-grandchildren, Ricky, Micah, Devin, Alison, Dustin and Cody; and his step-great-grandchildren, Emmit, Evey, Conner, Russell and Evan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Emma Rae Chambers; and a brother, Sherman L. Bean Jr., who passed away in 2007.
BEAN - Private visitation and funeral for Robert Ray Bean Sr., who died Monday, May 25, 2020, will be held Saturday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Eau Claire, with burial to follow in Eau Claire Cemetery.
To view or to send condolences or sympathy cards, flowers visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.
Born Aug. 28, 1929, in Eau Claire, he was the son of the late Sherman Lavelle and Harriet Ray Bean.
Bob Sr. was employed by the former Pullman-Standard, Spang & Co., Gilmore Trailer Mfg., and then owned and operated his own business known as Bob's Repair Shop of Eau Claire, for 11 years.
He enjoyed fishing and spending winters in Florida. He enjoyed woodworking and restoring antiques.
He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army with rank of corporal, and earned the Occupation of Germany Medal and the NDSM.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley K. Kelly Bean, whom he married Feb. 15, 1990; his children, Robert R. (Mary Lou) Bean Jr. of Emlenton, Rebecca A. (Ernest) Hindman of Parker and William A. Bean of Parker; his grandchildren, Kristi Slater Kildoo, Kelly Slater Chambers, Jereme A. Bean and Chelsey L. Bean; his great-grandchildren, Shelby Kildoo, Ashlyn Kildoo and McKenna Chambers; and one great-great-grandchild, Casen D. Kildoo; his stepchildren, Mary (Rick) Ondick of Mercer and Ed (Julie) Kelly of Mercer; his step-grandchildren, Ricky, Micah, Devin, Alison, Dustin and Cody; and his step-great-grandchildren, Emmit, Evey, Conner, Russell and Evan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Emma Rae Chambers; and a brother, Sherman L. Bean Jr., who passed away in 2007.
BEAN - Private visitation and funeral for Robert Ray Bean Sr., who died Monday, May 25, 2020, will be held Saturday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Eau Claire, with burial to follow in Eau Claire Cemetery.
To view or to send condolences or sympathy cards, flowers visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.