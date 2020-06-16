Robert Ray Gladd, 55, of Butler, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 1, 1964, in Butler, and was the son of the late Robert Edward and Alberta (Christy) Gladd.
Robert was a member of Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a kind and loving father. He will be greatly missed and forever loved.
Surviving are three children, Brittany Gladd, Tyler R. Gladd and Madison Gladd, all of Butler; and a sister, Robin (Steven) Menz of Selbyville, Del.
GLADD - A graveside service for Robert Ray Gladd, who died Saturday, June 13, 2020, will be held at noon Friday at Allegheny Cemetery, Allegheny Church Road, Parker, with his pastor, Merry Meloy, officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 16, 2020.