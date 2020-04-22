Robert "Bob" "Stumpy" Rearick, 66, of Butler, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, after an extended illness.
He was born in 1954, in Butler, and was the son of the late Bill and Anna Rearick.
Bob served his country honorably during the Vietnam era in the U.S. Army.
Stumpy was a "jack of all trades," but his career was focused mostly as a truck driver. He also worked as an entertainer with J.J. Amusements for many years.
He was a friend of Bill and Bob for over 14 years, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and riding his motorcycle. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Stumpy was known for the quote "You're never lost, you're just in a place you have never been."
He was the loving husband of Becky Bonyak.
Bob was the father of Richie (Terri) Rearick and Bobby Budmark.
He was the grandfather of Patience, Robert, Joey, Gabby and Dustin; and the great-grandfather of Sarah, Kaitlynn and Mason. He was loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020