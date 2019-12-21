Robert Floyd Riemenschneider, 92, peacefully passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at his daughter's residence where he lived.
Born Aug. 30, 1927, he was the son of the late Floyd J. Riemenschneider and Regina Pfister Riemenschneider Javorsky.
He was a member at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Prospect.
He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran.
He retired after 35 years as a clerk in the safety department at the B&O and Chessie System railroads.
He was an avid Steelers fan and also enjoyed camping, playing cards and woodworking.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary McKinnis, and two loving granddaughters, Melissa and Nicole, with whom he lived with in Prospect; his daughter, Lucy "Dolly" McCoy, and his devoted son-in-law, Kevin McCoy, of Portersville; his children, David J. Riemenschneider of Pittsburgh, Daniel F. Riemenschneider of Butler, Robert J. Riemenschneider of Ohio and William F. Riemenschneider of Pennsylvania; his caring next-door neighbor, Jody Wilson; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane M. Riemenschneider, whom he married March 21, 1958, and who died Dec. 9, 2011; and his sister, Ruth Scanlon.
RIEMENSCHNEIDER - Visitation for Robert Floyd Riemenschneider, who died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
A blessing service will be held at 8 p.m. with Father Steve Neff from St. Christopher Catholic Church, Prospect, officiating.
For more information go to www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019