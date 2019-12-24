Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Snyder Shields Jr.. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Snyder Shields Jr., 70, of Chicora passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

He was born July 14, 1949, in Butler, and was the son of the late Robert Snyder Shields Sr. and Evelyn Iona (Porter) Shields Carben.

Robert was self-employed as a contractor.

He was a life member of the American Legion Post 243, West Sunbury, and the Moose Lodge 78, Oil City.

Robert served as a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at the McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. He was also a Scout Master, Troop 30. Robert was also a member of the NRA and a charter member of the St. Patrick's Day Clan.

Robert loved his family and enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, camping and especially his farm.

Robert is survived by his loving spouse of 47 years, Michele, whom he married on Sept. 9, 1972; one son, Terry M. Shields, and his fiancée, Stacey Warren, of Chicora; one daughter, Lynndee Shields of Chicora; his grandchild, Ashlee N. Shields; his godson, Aron Wulff; one sister, Christine A. Baughey of Adrian, Mich.; his brother-in-law, Michael Baughey of Adrian, Mich.; and his extended family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunts and uncles.

SHIELDS - Friends of Robert Snyder Shields Jr., who died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Robert C. Huber officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by the officers and members of American Legion Post 117 Butler, American Legion Post 778 and the Post 249 of Butler.

Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made in Robert's honor to the , , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH, 45250-0301.

Online condolences can be given at







