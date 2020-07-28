1/1
Robert "John" Swartzlander Jr.
1965 - 2020
Robert "John" Swartzlander Jr., 54, of Butler, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 16, 1965, in Butler, and was the son of Vivian (Wonderly) King and the late Robert Swartzlander.
John was hardworking, enjoyed helping others, fishing, gardening and puzzles. Above all else, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was the loving husband of Lou Ann (Criley) Swartzlander for over 30 years; was the father of Sallieanne (Joe) Skursky; the brother of Donald (Hattie Lattanzi) Swartzlander, Ronald Swartzlander and Tammy King; and the grandfather to Abigail and Samantha.
He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Jolene Swartzlander.
SWARTZLANDER - Friends of Robert "John" Swartzlander Jr., who died Saturday, July 25, 2020, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Prayer services will follow in the funeral home.
John's family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the family.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
