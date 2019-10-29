Robert "T-Bag" "Bobby T" Thomas, 70, of Valencia, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, peacefully in his home.
Born in 1949, in Johnstown, he was the son of the late Oscar and Mary (Hughes) Thomas.
He was a truck driver with Gardenscape Transport for over 35 years and was always accompanied on the road by his two dogs, Pugs and Pugsly.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during the Vietnam era.
He was the partner of Judy Tirk for over 32 years.
He was also the father of Barbara Jean Thomas and Heather Reitnaeur Thomas.
He was cared for by Lenny "Scott" and Tina Thomas.
He was also survived by a large loving family including numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"I've driven a million miles,
My rig has seen better days,
I know it's tough to park it,
But today we must part ways.
There comes a day,
When we all must face,
It's time we must move on.
I'll be waiting in the rest stop,
It's not far from the road.
I've driven my last miles,
I've delivered my last load.
Life is one big highway,
Lots of potholes along the way.
I've tired of the highway,
I parked my rig today.
Don't cry that I'm not with you,
For there is a way to share.
Look in your rear view mirror.
I'm in your sight right there."
THOMAS - Services will be held privately for Robert "T-Bag" "Bobby T" Thomas, who died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
