Robert W. Plyler Sr., 96, of Worthington, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia in Cabot.
Although we mourn his loss, we are comforted to know that he is at peace with the Lord and now with his beloved wife. He was devoted to his family and lived a life that reflected his faith and values.
He was born Jan. 31, 1924, in Conifer, Pa., and was the son of the late Ralph and Eva (Woodall) Plyler.
His childhood growing up was in Furnace Run, attending Moore's one-room schoolhouse. He was a 1941 graduate of Kittanning High School.
After graduating, he worked a short time for the Allegheny River Mining Co., before entering the service.
He served with the 26th Infantry Division during World War II, arriving in Europe under Gen. George S. Patton's 3rd Army in the Northern France Campaign. While in the service, he earned the Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge and two Battle Stars. He was proud to serve his country.
Following his service in the U.S. Army, he worked for Williams GMC Garage in Kittanning, as office manager. He then worked for Graff-Kittanning Clay Products in 1952, where he was employed for 20 years. He then worked as an accountant for Freeport Brick Co., until his retirement.
He was a lifelong member of Worthington Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served on many committees.
He had many hobbies, which included reading and collecting old movies dating back to 1929. He especially loved traveling with his wife and children; Alaska and Germany he enjoyed the most.
He leaves behind many dear family and friends to cherish his memories, including his son, Robert Plyler Jr. of Papillion, Neb.; a daughter, Tamra Plyler of Worthington; and his former son-in-law, Frank Kersul and Kathy of Olympia, Wash.
The family circle also includes three granddaughters, Jennifer Miller and her husband, Tony, of Papillion, Neb., Samantha Kersul and her husband, Alex Hur, of Seattle, Wash., and Julie Hull and her husband, Ricky, of Lincoln, Neb.
He was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Devin, Molly, Hunter, Kalaen, Trent, Samantha and Hannah.
He is also survived by his brother, Richard Plyler and his wife, Jessie, of Oxford, Pa.; his sister-in-law, Dot Plyler of Kennett Square, Pa.; his sister-in-law, Pat Hooks of Kittanning; his sister-in-law, Shirley Rimel of Monroe, Mich.; his sister-in-law, Mary Lou Zellefrow of Kittanning; and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret "Peg" (Hooks) Plyler; his daughter-in-law, Patricia Plyler of Papillion, Neb.; and his brother, James Plyler, a former resident of Kittanning.
The family would like to express their many thanks for the care and comfort given to Bob by Good Samaritan Hospice.
PLYLER - Friends of Robert W. Plyler Sr., who died Friday, June 12, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Will Lawbaugh officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow at Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 136 W. Main St., Worthington, PA 16262, or in memory of his wife, Margaret "Peg" to Alzheimer's research.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 17, 2020.