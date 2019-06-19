Robert W. Truesdale, 98, of Hilliards passed away on Saturday at his residence.
Robert was born March 1, 1921, in Washington Township, Butler County. He was the son of the late Robert Hugh Truesdale and the late Jessie E. Morris Truesdale.
Robert served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II as an aerial gunner. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and two Purple Hearts for his service during the Air Offensive Europe in Normandy, Northern France and Rhineland.
Robert retired from Pullman Standard as a brake operator.
He attended the Boyers Methodist Church and was a member of the American Legion and the VFW.
Robert is survived by his wife of 75 years, Winifred S. Smith Truesdale, whom he married Feb. 7, 1944; six daughters, Mrs. Judy (Dale) White of Ellensburg, Wash., Mrs. Joyce (Jim) Whitmire of Petrolia, Mrs. Shirley (Dick) Hiwiller of Petrolia, Mrs. Cathy (Paul) Ryan of Butler, Mrs. Barbara (Ed) Biddle of West Sunbury, and Mrs. Pam (Jeff) Maxwell of Slippery Rock; one son, Dennis (Julie) Truesdale of Hilliards, 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Bob was preceded in death by two brothers; an infant son, Gregory David; and one grandson, Eric Hiwiller.
TRUESDALE - The family of Robert W. Truesdale, who died Saturday, June 15, 2019, will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Boyers Methodist Church.
A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Sara Adkins officiating.
Burial will be private.
Full military honors will be provided by the Moniteau Ceremonial Squad.
Arrangements have been entrusted to William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Boyers Methodist Church, P.O. Box 124, Boyers, PA 16020.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 19, 2019