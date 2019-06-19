Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert W. Truesdale. View Sign Service Information William F. Young Funeral Home 132 Main St. West Sunbury , PA 16061 (724)-637-2320 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert W. Truesdale, 98, of Hilliards passed away on Saturday at his residence.

Robert was born March 1, 1921, in Washington Township, Butler County. He was the son of the late Robert Hugh Truesdale and the late Jessie E. Morris Truesdale.

Robert served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II as an aerial gunner. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and two Purple Hearts for his service during the Air Offensive Europe in Normandy, Northern France and Rhineland.

Robert retired from Pullman Standard as a brake operator.

He attended the Boyers Methodist Church and was a member of the American Legion and the VFW.

Robert is survived by his wife of 75 years, Winifred S. Smith Truesdale, whom he married Feb. 7, 1944; six daughters, Mrs. Judy (Dale) White of Ellensburg, Wash., Mrs. Joyce (Jim) Whitmire of Petrolia, Mrs. Shirley (Dick) Hiwiller of Petrolia, Mrs. Cathy (Paul) Ryan of Butler, Mrs. Barbara (Ed) Biddle of West Sunbury, and Mrs. Pam (Jeff) Maxwell of Slippery Rock; one son, Dennis (Julie) Truesdale of Hilliards, 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Bob was preceded in death by two brothers; an infant son, Gregory David; and one grandson, Eric Hiwiller.

TRUESDALE - The family of Robert W. Truesdale, who died Saturday, June 15, 2019, will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Boyers Methodist Church.

A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Sara Adkins officiating.

Burial will be private.

Full military honors will be provided by the Moniteau Ceremonial Squad.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Boyers Methodist Church, P.O. Box 124, Boyers, PA 16020.

Online condolences available at







Robert W. Truesdale, 98, of Hilliards passed away on Saturday at his residence.Robert was born March 1, 1921, in Washington Township, Butler County. He was the son of the late Robert Hugh Truesdale and the late Jessie E. Morris Truesdale.Robert served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II as an aerial gunner. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and two Purple Hearts for his service during the Air Offensive Europe in Normandy, Northern France and Rhineland.Robert retired from Pullman Standard as a brake operator.He attended the Boyers Methodist Church and was a member of the American Legion and the VFW.Robert is survived by his wife of 75 years, Winifred S. Smith Truesdale, whom he married Feb. 7, 1944; six daughters, Mrs. Judy (Dale) White of Ellensburg, Wash., Mrs. Joyce (Jim) Whitmire of Petrolia, Mrs. Shirley (Dick) Hiwiller of Petrolia, Mrs. Cathy (Paul) Ryan of Butler, Mrs. Barbara (Ed) Biddle of West Sunbury, and Mrs. Pam (Jeff) Maxwell of Slippery Rock; one son, Dennis (Julie) Truesdale of Hilliards, 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.Bob was preceded in death by two brothers; an infant son, Gregory David; and one grandson, Eric Hiwiller.TRUESDALE - The family of Robert W. Truesdale, who died Saturday, June 15, 2019, will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Boyers Methodist Church.A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Sara Adkins officiating.Burial will be private.Full military honors will be provided by the Moniteau Ceremonial Squad.Arrangements have been entrusted to William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Boyers Methodist Church, P.O. Box 124, Boyers, PA 16020.Online condolences available at www.williamfyoungfh.com Published in Butler Eagle on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close