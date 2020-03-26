Robert "Woody" Widenhofer, 77, of Colorado Springs, Colo., passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, of complications from a series of strokes.
Born Jan. 20, 1943, in Butler, Woody was the son of the late William and Mildred "Nimi" Huckenstein Widenhofer and was raised in suburban Detroit, Mich.
He began his football coaching career at Michigan State University and continued through the professional and collegiate ranks.
He worked for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1973 until 1983, rising from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator. During his time with the Steelers, the team won four Super Bowl titles in six seasons. After leaving Pittsburgh, Woody coached for a number of teams, including his alma mater, Missouri, and retired in 2007.
Woody is survived by his wife, Sabrina; five children, Kim, Stacy, Ryan, Ross and Kaitlyn; his grandchildren, Addison, Mia, Jackson and Sophie; and his sister, Janet.
He also is survived by his uncle, Glen Widenhofer of Butler; his aunt, Margie Widenhofer Freehling of Saxonburg; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his Widenhofer grandparents; and 14 aunts and uncles.
